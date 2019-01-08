News
Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation - CapitaLand China Commercial Investment Limited
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 8, 2019 17:14
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dormant subsidiary in members' voluntary liquidation, CapitaLand China Commercial Investment Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG190108OTHRL6T8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.