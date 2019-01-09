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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Divestment Of Ascott Raffles Place Singapore

09 Jan 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 9, 2019 17:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust - "Divestment of Ascott Raffles Place Singapore"
Announcement Reference SG190109OTHRZVIM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement and news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 261,201 bytes)
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