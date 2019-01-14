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News

Proposed Acquisition Of Shares In Ascendas Pte Ltd And Singbridge Pte. Ltd. By CapitaLand Limited

14 Jan 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 14, 2019 8:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed acquisition of shares in Ascendas Pte Ltd and Singbridge Pte. Ltd. by CapitaLand Limited
Announcement Reference SG190114OTHRN430
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above are for information.CapitaLand Limited will hold a briefing for the invited analysts and the media at 11.00 am today (14 January 2019). A LIVE webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com

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  1. Announcement (Size: 88,585 bytes)
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