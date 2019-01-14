News
Proposed Acquisition Of Shares In Ascendas Pte Ltd And Singbridge Pte. Ltd. By CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 14, 2019 8:03
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed acquisition of shares in Ascendas Pte Ltd and Singbridge Pte. Ltd. by CapitaLand Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG190114OTHRN430
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above are for information.CapitaLand Limited will hold a briefing for the invited analysts and the media at 11.00 am today (14 January 2019). A LIVE webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com