News
Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary - CapitaLand China Commercial Investment Limited
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 22, 2019 17:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dissolution of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, CapitaLand China Commercial Investment Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG190122OTHRTVYJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.