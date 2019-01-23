News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 23, 2019 6:57
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190123OTHRZBJY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018, as attached for information:1) CMT News Release: CMT's 4Q 2018 distributable income grew 5.1% year-on-year;2) CMT 2018 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and3) CMT 2018 Full Year Financial Results Presentation Slides.