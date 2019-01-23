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News

Replace - Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Carmel Plus Pte. Ltd.

23 Jan 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 23, 2019 17:35
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary, Carmel Plus Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG190117OTHR4NKW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement supersedes the previous announcement released on 17 January 2019.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 72,034 bytes)
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