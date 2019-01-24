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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

24 Jan 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 24, 2019 7:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG190124OTHRKZ1X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018, as attached for information.(1) News Release - CCT's 4Q 2018 distributable income up 10.7% year-on-year;(2) 2018 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and(3) Presentation Slides - Financial Year 2018 Results.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 364,891 bytes)
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