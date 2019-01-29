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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

29 Jan 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 29, 2019 6:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG190129OTHRWIT1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on Ascott REIT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018, as attached for information.(1) Ascott REIT News Release - Ascott REIT's 4Q 2018 distribution per unit increases 5% to 2.15 cents(2) Ascott REIT 2018 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement(3) Ascott REIT Presentation Slides - 2018 Full Year Financial Results(4) Ascott REIT Presentation Slides - Portfolio Details

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  1. Press Release (Size: 550,240 bytes)
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