News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 29, 2019 6:46
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190129OTHRWIT1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on Ascott REIT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018, as attached for information.(1) Ascott REIT News Release - Ascott REIT's 4Q 2018 distribution per unit increases 5% to 2.15 cents(2) Ascott REIT 2018 Full Year Unaudited Financial Statement Announcement(3) Ascott REIT Presentation Slides - 2018 Full Year Financial Results(4) Ascott REIT Presentation Slides - Portfolio Details