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News

Divestment Of Shares In An Associated Company

01 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 1, 2019 18:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Divestment of shares in an associated company
Announcement Reference SG190701OTHR5CVQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 108,566 bytes)
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