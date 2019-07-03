News
Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 3, 2019 7:54
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed combination of Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust
|Announcement Reference
|SG190703OTHRCFW6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcements issued by the following companies on the above matter are for information:1. Announcement by CapitaLand Limited.2. Joint announcement and news release; and presentation slides by Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Residence Trust), Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd. (as manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust) on the above matter are for information.