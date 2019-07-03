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News

Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust

03 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 3, 2019 7:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed combination of Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust
Announcement Reference SG190703OTHRCFW6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcements issued by the following companies on the above matter are for information:1. Announcement by CapitaLand Limited.2. Joint announcement and news release; and presentation slides by Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Residence Trust), Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd. (as manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust) and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust) on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Announcement (Size: 74,072 bytes)
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