News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Becoming A Substantial Shareholder - CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 3, 2019 12:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Becoming a Substantial Shareholder - CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG190703OTHROAXO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Form 3 of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte. Ltd. is for information.