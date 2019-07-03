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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Interests Of Substantial Shareholders - Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited And Its Subsidiaries

03 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 3, 2019 12:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Interests of Substantial Shareholders - Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited and its Subsidiaries
Announcement Reference SG190703OTHROW7I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 3 of TJ Holdings (III) Pte. Ltd., Glenville Investments Pte. Ltd., Mawson Peak Holdings Pte. Ltd., Bartley Investments Pte. Ltd., Tembusu Capital Pte. Ltd. and Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is for information.

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