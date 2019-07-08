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Ascendas India Trust - Presentation Slides For 12th Annual General Meeting Held On 8 July 2019

08 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 8, 2019 18:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas India Trust - Presentation Slides for 12th Annual General Meeting held on 8 July 2019
Announcement Reference SG190708OTHRBRFW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Capitaland Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,946,954 bytes)
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