News
Maybank Lunchtime Talk (11 July 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 10, 2019 17:35
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Maybank Lunchtime Talk (11 July 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190710OTHRLL4V
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.