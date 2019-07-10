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Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Presentation Slides For 7th Annual General Meeting Held On 10 July 2019

10 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 10, 2019 18:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Presentation Slides for AGM held on 10 July 2019
Announcement Reference SG190710OTHR7DLR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust, have today issued the presentation slides for the Annual General Meeting of Stapled Securityholders of Ascendas Hospitality Trust as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,004,591 bytes)
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