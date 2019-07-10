News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Presentation Slides For 7th Annual General Meeting Held On 10 July 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 10, 2019 18:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Presentation Slides for AGM held on 10 July 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG190710OTHR7DLR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust, have today issued the presentation slides for the Annual General Meeting of Stapled Securityholders of Ascendas Hospitality Trust as attached for information.