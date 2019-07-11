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Ascendas India Trust - Proposed Investment In Additional Warehouse At The Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone At Panvel, Navi Mumbai, India

11 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 11, 2019 7:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas India Trust: Proposed Investment in Additional Warehouse at the Arshiya FTWZ at Panvel
Announcement Reference SG190711OTHR1ZV2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued the announcement and press release on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 229,548 bytes)
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