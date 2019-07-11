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Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Irrevocable Undertaking

11 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 11, 2019 19:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ART:Proposed Combination of ART & AHT by way of Trust Scheme of Arrangement-Irrevocable Undertakings
Announcement Reference SG190711OTHRECHO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information.

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