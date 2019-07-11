News
Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Irrevocable Undertaking
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 11, 2019 19:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART:Proposed Combination of ART & AHT by way of Trust Scheme of Arrangement-Irrevocable Undertakings
|Announcement Reference
|SG190711OTHRECHO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information.