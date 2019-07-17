CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Divestment Of 89.8% Interest In MAC Property company B.V. And MAC Car Park Company B.V.

17 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2019 7:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title DIVESTMENT OF 89.8% INTEREST IN MAC PROPERTY COMPANY B.V. AND MAC CAR PARK COMPANY B.V.
Announcement Reference SG190717OTHRWISZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news released issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 88,742 bytes)
Back to top