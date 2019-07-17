News
Divestment Of 89.8% Interest In MAC Property company B.V. And MAC Car Park Company B.V.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2019 7:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|DIVESTMENT OF 89.8% INTEREST IN MAC PROPERTY COMPANY B.V. AND MAC CAR PARK COMPANY B.V.
|Announcement Reference
|SG190717OTHRWISZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news released issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.