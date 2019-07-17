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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

17 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2019 7:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG190717OTHRB1AP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CCT's 2Q 2019 distributable income up 3.8% year-on-year(2) 2019 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and(3) Presentation Slides - 2019 2nd Quarter Financial Results.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 240,713 bytes)
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