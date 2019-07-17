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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - The Proposed Acquisition Of 94.9% Interest In Main Airport Center Located In Frankfurt, Germany

17 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2019 7:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Proposed acquisition of 94.9% interest in Main Airport Center, Germany
Announcement Reference SG190717OTHRKI7W
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued announcement, news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 364,535 bytes)
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