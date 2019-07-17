News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - The Proposed Acquisition Of 94.9% Interest In Main Airport Center Located In Frankfurt, Germany
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 17, 2019 7:24
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Proposed acquisition of 94.9% interest in Main Airport Center, Germany
|Announcement Reference
|SG190717OTHRKI7W
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued announcement, news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.