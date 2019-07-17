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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Launch Of Private Placement Of New Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust To Raise Gross Proceeds Of Approximately S$220.0 Million

17 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 17, 2019 21:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"): Launch of Private Placement of New Units in CCT
Announcement Reference SG190717OTHRS9C3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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