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News

Ascendas India Trust - Change Of Financial Year End

19 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 19, 2019 17:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas India Trust: Change of Financial Year End
Announcement Reference SG190719OTHRYPP7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 98,303 bytes)
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