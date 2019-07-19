News
Ascendas India Trust - Change Of Financial Year End
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 19, 2019 17:37
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas India Trust: Change of Financial Year End
|Announcement Reference
|SG190719OTHRYPP7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.