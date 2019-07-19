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News

Transfer Of Shanghai Jingyi Industrial Co., Ltd., Shanghai Rungong Industrial Co., Ltd. And Shanghai Runrong Industrial Co., Ltd.

19 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 19, 2019 18:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Transfer of Shanghai Jingyi Industrial, Shanghai Rungong Industrial and Shanghai Runrong Industrial
Announcement Reference SG190719OTHRMLV8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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