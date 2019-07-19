News
Transfer Of Shanghai Jingyi Industrial Co., Ltd., Shanghai Rungong Industrial Co., Ltd. And Shanghai Runrong Industrial Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 19, 2019 18:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Transfer of Shanghai Jingyi Industrial, Shanghai Rungong Industrial and Shanghai Runrong Industrial
|Announcement Reference
|SG190719OTHRMLV8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.