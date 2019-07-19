News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Pro Forma Financial Effects Of The Proposed Acquisition Of 94.9% Interest In Main Airport Center Located In Frankfurt, Germany
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 19, 2019 18:56
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust-Pro Forma Financial Effects of Proposed Acquisition of Main Airport Ctr
|Announcement Reference
|SG190719OTHRNTFX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued announcement and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.