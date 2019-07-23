News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 23, 2019 7:03
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190723OTHROD3S
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following news release, announcement and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CMT's 1H 2019 net property income increased 10.9% year-on-year;(2) 2019 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; and(3) Presentation Slides - First Half 2019 Financial Results.