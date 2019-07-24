CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Notification Of Results Release

24 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 24, 2019 18:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG190724OTHRY1M1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 June 2019 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 7 August 2019.CapitaLand will hold a results briefing for the invited analysts and the media at 9.00 am on the same day. A "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com
Back to top