News
Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust And Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Change Of Financial Year End
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 24, 2019 18:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|A-HREIT, A-HBT and A-REIT - Change of Financial Year End
|Announcement Reference
|SG190724OTHR2OHW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries have today issued the below announcements on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("A-HREIT") and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust ("A-HBT"); and(2) Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("A-REIT")