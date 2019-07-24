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Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust And Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Change Of Financial Year End

24 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 24, 2019 18:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title A-HREIT, A-HBT and A-REIT - Change of Financial Year End
Announcement Reference SG190724OTHR2OHW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries have today issued the below announcements on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Hospitality Fund Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("A-HREIT") and Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust ("A-HBT"); and(2) Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("A-REIT")

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  1. Ascendas Hospitality Trust (Size: 126,859 bytes)
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