News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For Listing And Quotation Of 105,012,000 New Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust Pursuant To The Private Placement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 25, 2019 7:03
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust:Approval In-Principle for Listing and Quotation-105,012,000 New Units
|Announcement Reference
|SG190725OTHRRRL7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.