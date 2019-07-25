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Ascendas India Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

25 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 25, 2019 17:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG190725OTHRJ5IR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("AIT"), has today issued the following announcement, supplementary information, presentation slides and press release on AIT's financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2019, as attached for information.1) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results;2) Supplementary Information;3) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results Presentation; and4) Press Release - AIT reports 28% (YoY) growth in DPU for 1Q FY2019

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 1,343,493 bytes)
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