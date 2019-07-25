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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

25 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 25, 2019 19:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG190725OTHRNHUC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019, as attached for information:1) Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 June 2019; 2) News Release: CMMT posts net property income of RM103.1 million for 1H 2019; and3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 2Q 2019 Financial Results.

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 352,772 bytes)
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