News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 25, 2019 19:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190725OTHRNHUC
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019, as attached for information:1) Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended 30 June 2019; 2) News Release: CMMT posts net property income of RM103.1 million for 1H 2019; and3) CMMT Presentation Slides - 2Q 2019 Financial Results.