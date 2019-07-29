News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Issue And Listing Of 105,012,000 New Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust Pursuant To The Private Placement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2019 7:18
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"): Issue and Listing of 105,012,000 New Units in CCT
|Announcement Reference
|SG190729OTHR8U1B
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.