News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2019 17:53
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|First Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190729OTHRB4VF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the following in relation to Ascendas Reit's financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2019, as attached for information.1) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results;2) Press Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount Available for Distribution for 1Q FY2019 grew 6.3% y-o-y to S$124.7 million;3) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results Presentation; and4) Supplementary Information.