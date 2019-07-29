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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - First Quarter Results

29 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 29, 2019 17:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title First Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG190729OTHRB4VF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the following in relation to Ascendas Reit's financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2019, as attached for information.1) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results;2) Press Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount Available for Distribution for 1Q FY2019 grew 6.3% y-o-y to S$124.7 million;3) 1Q FY2019 Financial Results Presentation; and4) Supplementary Information.

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  1. Financials (Size: 365,093 bytes)
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