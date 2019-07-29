CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascendas India Trust - Payment Of Base Fee By Way Of Issue Of New Units In Ascendas India Trust

29 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 29, 2019 17:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas India Trust: Payment of Base Fee by way of issue of New Units in Ascendas India Trust
Announcement Reference SG190729OTHR08MA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 653,171 bytes)
Back to top