News
Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Appointment Of Independent Financial Adviser
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 30, 2019 6:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ART: Proposed Combination of ART and AHT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement-Appointment of IFA
|Announcement Reference
|SG190730OTHRHWC2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.