News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 31, 2019 6:54
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG190731OTHR7L0V
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018, as attached for information:(1) News Release - CRCT's 2Q 2019 net property income increases 11.5% year-on-year boosted by improved performance of core multi-tenanted malls(2) 2019 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements and Distribution Announcement(3) Presentation Slides - Financial Results for 2Q 2019