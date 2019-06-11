News
Proposed Divestment Of Stakes In 3 Companies Holding Retail Malls In China
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 11, 2019 7:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|PROPOSED DIVESTMENT OF STAKES IN 3 COMPANIES HOLDING RETAIL MALLS IN CHINA
|Announcement Reference
|SG190611OTHRH6A8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.