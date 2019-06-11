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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of The Companies Which Hold CapitaMall Xuefu, CapitaMall Aidemengdun And CapitaMall Yuhuating From Interested Persons

11 Jun 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 11, 2019 7:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust: Acquisition of Companies Holding Retail Malls from Interested Persons
Announcement Reference SG190611OTHRKMPM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited s subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 653,135 bytes)
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