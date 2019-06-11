News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of The Companies Which Hold CapitaMall Xuefu, CapitaMall Aidemengdun And CapitaMall Yuhuating From Interested Persons
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 11, 2019 7:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust: Acquisition of Companies Holding Retail Malls from Interested Persons
|Announcement Reference
|SG190611OTHRKMPM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited s subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.