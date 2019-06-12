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News

Establishment Of Subsidiary - 宁波创园科技发展有限公司 Ningbo Chuang Yuan Technology Development Co., Ltd.

12 Jun 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 12, 2019 17:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of Subsidiary, Ningbo Chuang Yuan Technology Development Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG190612OTHRL3KU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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