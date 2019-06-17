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Entry Into Interested Person Transactions - Appointment Of Certis Technology (Singapore) Pte Ltd: (I) For The Provision Of Services Relating To A Facial Recognition System Central Platform; And (II) For The Provision Of Services Relating To An On-Site Facial Recognition System For CapitaSpring

17 Jun 2019 Back
Announcement Title Interested Person Transaction
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 17, 2019 20:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ENTRY INTO INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS-APPOINTMENT OF CERTIS TECHNOLOGY (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD
Announcement Reference SG190617OTHROXBZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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