News
Entry Into Interested Person Transactions - Appointment Of Certis Technology (Singapore) Pte Ltd: (I) For The Provision Of Services Relating To A Facial Recognition System Central Platform; And (II) For The Provision Of Services Relating To An On-Site Facial Recognition System For CapitaSpring
|Announcement Title
|Interested Person Transaction
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 17, 2019 20:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|ENTRY INTO INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS-APPOINTMENT OF CERTIS TECHNOLOGY (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD
|Announcement Reference
|SG190617OTHROXBZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.