News
Citi ASEAN C-Suite Investor Conference 2019 Singapore (25 June 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 24, 2019 17:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Citi ASEAN C-Suite Investor Conference 2019 Singapore (25 June 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190624OTHRGZ64
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.