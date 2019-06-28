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News

Acquisition Of 55% Interest In Xi'an Lijun Tiandi Real Estate Co., Ltd.

28 Jun 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2019 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of 55% interest in Xi'an Lijun Tiandi Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG190628OTHREO9D
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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