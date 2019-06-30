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News

Completion Of Acquisition Of All The Issued Shares In Each Of Ascendas Pte Ltd And Singbridge Pte. Ltd.

30 Jun 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 30, 2019 9:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of acquisition of all the issued shares in each of Ascendas Pte Ltd & Singbridge Pte Ltd
Announcement Reference SG190630OTHRKCZQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 42,962 bytes)
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