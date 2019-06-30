News
Completion Of Acquisition Of All The Issued Shares In Each Of Ascendas Pte Ltd And Singbridge Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 30, 2019 9:03
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Completion of acquisition of all the issued shares in each of Ascendas Pte Ltd & Singbridge Pte Ltd
|Announcement Reference
|SG190630OTHRKCZQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.