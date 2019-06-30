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News

Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Jonathan Yap Neng Tong As President, CapitaLand Financial

30 Jun 2019 Back
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 30, 2019 9:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Jonathan Yap Neng Tong as President, CapitaLand Financial
Announcement Reference SG190630OTHRX48E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Appointment of President, CapitaLand Financial

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  1. Appendix A & B (Size: 195,649 bytes)
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