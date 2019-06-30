News
Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Jonathan Yap Neng Tong As President, CapitaLand Financial
|Announcement Title
|Change - Announcement of Appointment
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 30, 2019 9:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Appointment of Jonathan Yap Neng Tong as President, CapitaLand Financial
|Announcement Reference
|SG190630OTHRX48E
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Appointment of President, CapitaLand Financial