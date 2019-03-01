News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CapitaLand Retail China Trust And Ascott Residence Trust - Transfer Of Units Under Restricted Unit Plan And Performance Unit Plan
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 1, 2019 18:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT, CMT, CRCT and ART - Transfer of units under Restricted Unit Plan and/or Performance Unit Plan
|Announcement Reference
|SG190301OTHR6BQ0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust), CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust), CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust) and Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (manager of Ascott Residence Trust), have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information.