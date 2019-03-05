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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference, Florida, U.S. (4 - 5 March 2019)

05 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 4, 2019 6:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Mall Trust - Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference, Florida, U.S. (4 - 5 March 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190304OTHRZ7MN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,440,662 bytes)
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