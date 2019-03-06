News
Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For The Issuance Of Consideration Shares
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 6, 2019 6:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Receipt of approval in-principle for the issuance of consideration shares
|Announcement Reference
|SG190306OTHRESU1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.