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News

Receipt Of Approval In-Principle For The Issuance Of Consideration Shares

06 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 6, 2019 6:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Receipt of approval in-principle for the issuance of consideration shares
Announcement Reference SG190306OTHRESU1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 11,153 bytes)
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