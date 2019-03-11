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CapitaLand Retail China Trust - SGX-UOBKH Singapore Corporate Day, Taipei (11 March 2019)

11 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 8, 2019 18:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust - SGX-UOBKH Singapore Corporate Day, Taipei (11 March 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190308OTHRX0UT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 6,941,677 bytes)
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