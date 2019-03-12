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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Malaysia-Singapore Non-Deal Roadshow 2019 (March 2019)

12 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 12, 2019 18:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Malaysia-Singapore Non-Deal Roadshow 2019 (March 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190312OTHRG1WF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,931,145 bytes)
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