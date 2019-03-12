News
Striking-Off Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiaries - (1) Storhub (GZ Jingxi) Property Pte. Ltd. (2) Storhub (GZ Jingxi) Holding Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 12, 2019 21:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Striking-off of dormant wholly owned subsidiaries
|Announcement Reference
|SG190312OTHRVJXD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.