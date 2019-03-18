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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Notice Of Books Closure And Dividend Payment Date

18 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 18, 2019 7:06
Status New
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 9,200 bytes)
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